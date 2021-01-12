BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

TWO of the six bodies, including that of a driver whose vehicle was swept away at Gweru River bridge along the Gweru-Matobo Road on Sunday were yesterday recovered following a combined rescue operation involving the police sub-aqua unit and the fire

brigade.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the development yesterday.

“So far, two bodies have been recovered,” Mahoko said.

“The search, however, continues for the other four bodies. We assume there were six bodies after our informant reported he saw six people in the white Toyota double cab.”

Mahoko said it was difficult to ascertain the exact number of occupants in the vehicle as no one had so far come forward to report missing persons.

“We just suspect there were six people basing on that information (informant’s report),” he said. Mahoko appealed to the public to desist from crossing flooded rivers. “People should value life and refrain from crossing flooded rivers,” he said.

Recently, government called on people to avoid crossing flooded rivers following increased incidents of people being swept away.

