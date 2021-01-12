BY KENNETH NYANGANI

FORMER Mutare town clerk Obert Muzawazi said he was ready to bounce back at the helm if the government considered him.

Muzawazi was forced out in 2016 by former Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Mandiitawepi Chimene on allegations of corruption involving double allocation of stands.

The Local Government ministry is yet to advertise for the post of town clerk following the death of Joshua Maligwa last week. Council finance director Blessing Chafesuka is the acting town clerk.

Muzawazi told NewsDay yesterday that he was ready to bounce back and continue from where he left.

“If I am approached to bounce back, then I will take up the post. If people and government say they have confidence in me, then I will take up the post,” he said.

“Most people know how I resigned. I had no option since there was political pressure from somewhere,” he said. Muzawazi served as Mutare town clerk from 2007 to 2016.

“People said I had acquired tracts of land, but I don’t know about it. I am a law-abiding citizen,” he said

Muzawazi said he was concerned over how informal traders were being treated in Mutare. “Let’s support the informal sector. Let us give them the respect they deserve. I don’t believe in police and soldiers beating up informal traders, there should be a way out,” he said

