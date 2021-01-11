Ngqwele Dube, Business Reporter

A NEW fruit and vegetable venture, Eyethu Fruit and Veg, that has been established in Bulawayo says it aims to shake up the local market challenging the traditional players in the sector to brace for competition.

While markets for horticultural products have traditionally been based in the city with scores of vendors thronging the CBD to order produce for resale, Eyethu is eyeing spreading to the outskirts having already opened a shop in North End suburb with another branch set to be opened before the end of the month in Nkulumane.

Eyethu manager Ms Shyleen Dube said they are also into farming although they will also be buying from other farmers.

She said they intend spreading their tentacles throughout Matabeleland to ensure affordable and high-quality fruits and vegetables reach all corners of the region.

“There was talk of a decongestion plan by the local authority in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and we believe that is the future of doing business, hence opening up markets outside the city.

“We are growing a wide range of vegetables at our farming venture in Inyathi but we are also engaging other local farmers to ensure we have supplies throughout the year.

“We already have a dedicated distribution section that would be delivering produce to all parts of Matabeleland as we believe the region should have access to high-quality and affordable produce,” said Dube.

She said through the distribution concept they will also be delivering to vendors to dotted around the city.

“Many vendors in the western suburbs are forced to rise up early in the morning to queue for produce in crowded conditions but we want to eliminate that through the delivery service we are introducing.

“We will also be delivering to home customers while an online shopping portal is in the pipeline to ensure even those in the diaspora can buy directly for their loved ones and we deliver to their homes,” said Ms Dube.

“We are also aiming at ensuring we are fair to our suppliers through making sure they are paid on time and we are committed to paying within three days of delivery.

“Vendors also need dignity through ensuring our markets are always in a clean state.”

Eyethu, which is a subsidiary of Caldice Investments, has already embarked on corporate social responsibility programmes paying university fees for six students, with one of them having been employed at the North End outlet.

The entity also supplies to various supermarkets and hospitality institutions.

