Boitumelo Makhurane, Chronicle Reporter

THE Government has once again warned both pedestrians and motorists against crossing flooded rivers.

A number of people have either drowned or have been marooned attempting to cross flooded rivers since the onset of the rains.

In a statement, the acting Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Dr Jenfan Muswere said as the rains continue, people must be cautious.

He said Government had initiated rescue efforts after some people were marooned.

“We implore all stakeholders from Parliamentarians, councillors, traditional leaders and civil protection structures to intensify education awareness initiatives to empower citizens with the requisite information on the dangers of crossing flooded rivers,” said Dr Muswere.

He said as the downpours continue unabated, citizens must exercise extreme caution and refrain from crossing flooded rivers.

On Sunday six people drowned when their vehicle was swept away as they attempted to cross a flooded Gweru River in Gweru.

Last week, seven people were rescued by the Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) after being marooned at the confluence of the Tokwe and Runde rivers in Chiredzi following a sudden spilling of a weir upstream.

Last month, three people drowned when a pirate taxi they were travelling in was swept away by a flooded Mutorahuku River in Zvishavane.

