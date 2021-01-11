Joseph Madzimure

Senior Reporter

The ruling Zanu PF has abandoned conventional political functions in line with the Ministry of Health and Child Care and World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in keeping with Level Four lockdown measures.

The Government announced the lockdown measures beginning of this month to try to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Zanu PF secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu yesterday said: “We have abandoned our conventional political functions to ensure that we join the rest of the world in fighting the pandemic.

“Through inter-departmental measures, we have spearheaded massive sanitisation projects throughout all our structures.”

Dr Mpofu challenged all Zimbabweans to adhere to WHO Covid-19 regulations to avoid the spread of the pandemic, which is presently wreaking havoc in Zimbabwe.

He said Zanu PF had also been involved in the production and distribution of face masks, as part of its efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

“We have readjusted the commissariat function of the party to disseminate World Health Organisation prescribed precautionary measures to fight this virus,” said Dr Mpofu.

He added that it was every Zimbabwean’s responsibility to ensure were adhering to the measures aimed at fighting Covid-19.

“We have nothing, but our masks, water, sanitisers and discipline to stick to social distancing all the time,” he said.

Since the disease broke out in Zimbabwe, Dr Mpofu said Zanu PF become some de-facto anti-Covid-19 campaign establishment, and encouraged citizens to consider their safety before anything else.

“I am sure; Zanu PF is the only political party so far in Zimbabwe which has been on an accelerated commitment to ensure that its members are educated about the effects of this deadly virus,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...