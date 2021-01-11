JOHANNESBURG – The Presidency has announced that Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu tested positive for COVID-19.

Mthembu took the test earlier on Monday after showing some symptoms.

“As per the COVID-19 regulations, Minister Mthembu as well as those who have come in contact with him will immediately self-quarantine,” the Presidency said through a statement.

Minister Mthembu tests positive for Covid-19 https://t.co/9AmWBDsBqD — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) January 11, 2021

Mthembu is the fourth member of the executive who has tested positive in the past week, along with Employment and Labour Deputy Minister Boitumelo Moloi, Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo, as well as governance’s Obed Bapela.

Last week, the police ministry announced its deputy minister, Cassel Mathale, had COVID-19.

“We once again urge all South Africans to play their part by continuing to regularly wash/sanitise their hands, properly wear a face mask and practice physical distancing at all times,” said Mthembu said through the statement.

The Presidency said the minister remained in high spirits and wishes all those also fighting the coronavirus a speedy recovery. – Eyewitness News

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

Like this: Like Loading...