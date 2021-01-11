Oliver Kazunga, Acting Business Editor

THE country’s annual rate of inflation slid to 348,59 percent last month from 401,66 percent in November, latest data from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency show.

This means that the rate at which prices are increasing though on the high side, are gradually coming down as shown by the previous month’s rate of 401,66 percent.

Month-on-month inflation was 4,22 percent, gaining 1,07 percentage points from November.

In recent months, Zimbabwe’s rate of inflation has been receding as the Government implemented policy reforms to turnaround the [email protected]

