Africa Moyo

Covid-19 deaths have risen to 507 since March last year, after an additional 24 were reported yesterday.

Harare now has 177 deaths, Bulawayo 119, Manicaland 70, Mashonaland West 32, Mashonaland East 29, Masvingo 28, Mashonaland Central 13, Matabeleland South 12, and Matabeleland North 7.

Yesterday, Harare did not record new deaths but Manicaland chalked up six, Matabeleland North 1, Masvingo 4, Midlands 2, Mashonaland West 3, Mashonaland East 4 and Mashonaland Central 2.

This comes as 978 new Covid-19 cases were recorded across the country yesterday, to take the number of active cases to 8 388.

Harare leads with 4 014 active cases while Manicaland is second with 741, Mashonaland East 676, Bulawayo 649, Matabeleland South 499, and Mashonaland Central 408.

Other provinces have relatively fewer cases.

A daily update from the Ministry of Health and Child Care released last night shows that 4 936 PCR tests done yesterday and all 978 cases were local transmissions.

Harare alone had 559 cases yesterday.

But 143 new recoveries were reported, to leave the national recovery rate at 58,6 percent.

As of yesterday, Zimbabwe has recorded 21 477 cases and 12 582 recoveries since March last year.

