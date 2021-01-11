Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

The Gweru District Civil Protection Unit working with the police sub aqua unit and other private players have managed to retrieve two bodies out of six people who were swept away together in their car while trying to cross a flooded Gweru River yesterday morning.

It also turned out that the car which the six were traveling in was an Isuzu twin cab not a Toyota Hilux as earlier reported.

The Isuzu twin cab which was also missing since yesterday was also found today in the afternoon with the water levels beginning to decline.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the search was continuing.

” The search party has so far managed to retrieve two bodies and we are continuing with the efforts to locate the remaining four, we will give an update,” he said

Like this: Like Loading...