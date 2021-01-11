Oliver Kazunga, Acting Business Editor

THE Foreign Currency Auction Trading System resumes activity tomorrow after the festive season hiatus amid expectations the exchange rate will have less pressure as demand for forex is traditionally low during this time of the year.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) closed the auctioning of foreign currency at the official market on December 21, citing that firms that transact on the platform were closing for the festive season.

However, some companies that participate at the auction system have returned from the festive season break.

– @okazunga

