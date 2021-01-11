Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FOOTBALL boardrooms in the country remain a distinctly male domain despite the fact that women are slowly taking up leadership roles in the game the world over.

Highlanders’ members will be heading to the polls to elect a chairman, secretary-general and committee member, and it is no surprise that the club’s full executive does not have women representation.

However, Bosso are on the path to creating a gender-sensitive institution with a conducive environment for both men and women.

Bosso will soon officially launch the Soccer4her campaign aimed at encouraging women’s participation in the country’s oldest club.

According to Bosso communications officer Ronald Moyo, the campaign’s main objective is to make football in general, and Highlanders in particular, a friendly environment for women.

“We will be launching the project soon, but the challenge has been Covid-19. Remember we had a lockdown for the greater part of last year then we had a holiday and now we are back under lockdown.

“We are still working around the modalities of officially launching the project. The issue is that we realised football remains a predominantly male sport where women that come into football are abused and called by all sorts of derogatory names. In the end, they do not want to be part of football,” said Moyo.

“Those who go to football games are viewed with scorn and suspicion. Our goal is to change that perspective and make people aware that football is a family sport. Women should also enjoy the priviledge of being part and parcel of all football activities,” he said.

