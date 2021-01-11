Chronicle Reporter

THE Covid-19 death toll has risen to 507 in Zimbabwe following the death of 24 more people yesterday while 978 others tested positive to the global pandemic.

Of the 24 deaths, six were recorded in Manicaland, four in Masvingo and Mashonaland East, three in Midlands while Bulawayo and Midlands provinces both recorded two deaths each.

The remaining one death was recorded in Matabeleland North province.

In a daily Covid-19 update, The Ministry of Health and Child Care said of the new cases, 559 were recorded in Harare which has the highest number of active cases in Zimbabwe.

Mashonaland East had the second highest new cases at 83 followed by Midland at 69 and then Masvingo at 66.

Bulawayo on the other had recorded 44 new cases while Matabeleland North and South recorded 23 and 32 cases respectively.

“As at 10 January 2021, Zimbabwe had 21 477 confirmed cases, including 12 582 recoveries and 507 deaths. The national recovery rate stands at 58.6 percent and active cases are at 8 388,” said the Ministry.

