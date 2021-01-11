Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

TENNIS stakeholders have called for more tournaments if the country is to produce any top 100 players in the world.

While the sport has resumed, there have been no local tournaments, with the country, however, hosting three International Tennis Federation juniors.

Bulawayo-based player Ethan Sibanda managed to make it to two finals.

The first one held in Bulawayo was rained out, while the second tournament held in Harare saw Sibanda losing in the final to Israeli Itay Bity, whom he had beaten in the semi-finals of the Bulawayo meet.

Benedict Badza was the only local player to reach the semi-finals of the third tourney held in Harare that was won by South African Andreas Scott.

Failure to clinch any of the titles has been attributed to few competitive matches local players exposed to.

Fradreck Chapepa said participating in tournaments supplements a player’s training, while giving them valuable match playing experience and to interact with other players.

He said featuring in more tournaments allows young players to socialise, which assists them develop other cognitive skills, while creating rivalry and competition, which is healthy.

“Currently our players are not competitive when playing outside as they lack match experience. Coaches and parents can use tournaments to measure progress being made in terms of growth by the kids. We cannot have constant training with no assessment; it’s like a pilot flying a radarless aeroplane. You don’t know where you are and where you are going,” said Chapepa.

Chapepa sent his children Kudzai and Kuziva to South Africa to play in a number of tournaments for real match experience after practicing for months without any competitive matches.

The two sisters spent Christmas in the neighbouring country and they will be taking part in more events this week.

Chapepa said more local tournaments reduce costs on the parents’ part compared to sending children outside the country.

He said it was unfortunate the country is yet to host any local tournament since players were allowed to resume training in June.

“While we are yet to host any local tourney since resumption, South Africa has played host to 73 tournaments and in January 2021, 10 tournaments have been advertised on their tsa.sporty.com/ tournament website. At this rate it will be difficult for us to create top 100 players like South Africa,” said Chapepa.

