Oliver Kazunga, Acting Business Editor

THE National Pharmaceutical Company (NatPharm) is rolling out a programme where tenders from local companies will be invited to supply health sector products Zimbabwe is importing to help tame the import bill.

NatPharm is a parastatal under the Ministry of Health and Child Care with the assigned mandate to procure, warehouse and distribute medicines, medical equipment and consumables to the public and private health sector institutions.

In a statement, the parastatal said the initiative, which also seeks to foster empowerment of local firms including Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) requires the entities to respond to tenders to be floated in the Government Gazette and the media starting tomorrow.

“The company is forging partnerships with local pharmaceutical companies including SMEs and universities in line with Government policy of import substitution, through supporting the local production of medical commodities.

“Accordingly, NatPharm will be inviting local manufacturing companies of medicines, medical equipment and consumables to participate in the supply of commodities which are currently being imported,” said the parastatal, adding that tender details can be obtained from the firm’s national procurement management [email protected]

