BY MOSES MUGUGUNYEKI

SUNGURA musician First Farai has urged fellow musicians to remain focused, resolute and united as the country battles to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Born Aliah Mwanambo, the burly musician said inasmuch as the pandemic has deprived artistes income, there was need to abide by the COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

He called on musicians and other creative minds to unite in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

”Yes, we have lost so much because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but at this moment we need to be resolute and work together as one family,” said First Farai.

“We need to share ideas as artistes and find other means of generating income at the same time abiding by the COVID-19 laid-down protocols.“

The musician could not promote his 17th album titled Dzinodhonza Ngoro released early last year following the outbreak of COVID-19.

He said it was a lost opportunity, but he has no regrets.

“These things like cyclones, floods, droughts and diseases are natural disasters that we cannot control. This COVID-19 is one such natural catastrophe and we have to live with it until it’s under control,” he said.

“I could not do shows to promote my album, but life has to go on. These things are just natural.”

First Farai said he was spending most of his time at his home in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza, with family.

“For now, I am OK, I can’t complain. We are trying to make ends meet with the little that we can get. This is not the time to write in your newspapers that First Farai is starving. I have been in the industry for years and I still have individuals and companies chipping in to support,” he said.

He said the pandemic had claimed the lives of a number of people who supported the music industry.

“It’s unfortunate I can’t go and pay my last respects to Mudhara Munhenzva (late bus operator Regis Matavata) because of the COVID-19 regulations. We have been robbed of a person who supported the creative industry,” he said.

“I hear there are other guys who died in these last few days, may their souls rest in peace.”

The Hurudza Express frontman said he was working on a new project.

“We don’t have to sit on our laurels. I am finalising work on my forthcoming album expected to be released next month,” he said.

“I will have to work on visuals of selected songs from my previous albums in order to keep abreast with the current digital environment.”

He said his album Dzinodhonza Ngoro despite failing to getting much publicity, a number of songs were getting favourable reviews on national radio stations.

Songs on the album include Mbudzi Inodya Payakasungirirwa, I Have Moved On, Kochekera, Nguva Inonetsa, Rutendo Rwemunhu and the title track Dzinodhonza Ngoro.

“I am happy First Farai’s music is being played on radio, on the buses, growth points and mining compounds. I am not yet finished,” he said.

“However, I miss the stage and the crowds chanting Fatso, Fatso, Fatso! Hope this COVID-19 thing will get under control.”

First Farai represented Zimbabwe at the Inter-regional Music Crossroads finals held in Tanzania in 2002.

He has been in the game for more than two decades and has 17 albums under his belt.

 Follow Moses on Twitter @mmugugunyeki2

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

Like this: Like Loading...