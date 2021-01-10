The UK has recorded another 54,940 coronavirus cases and 563 deaths.

The latest data takes the total number of fatalities within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test to 81,431.

There have been 3,072,349 confirmed cases since the pandemic began – the fifth-highest in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The UK surpassed the grim milestone of 80,000 deaths on Saturday after another 1,035 were added to the total. A further 59,937 cases were also recorded yesterday.

This week also saw the highest number of COVID deaths reported in a single day in the UK, when 1,325 deaths were reported on Friday.

But as is the case with each update, it is important to note that deaths can occur days or even weeks before they are announced and added to the government’s data dashboard.

There is also often a reporting lag at weekends, which can lead to lower numbers on Sundays.

Earlier, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News that more than 200,000 people are getting a COVID-19 jab every day and the government is on course to reach its target of two million vaccinations a week.

However, he said the current pressure on the NHS was “very bad” and repeated the need for people to follow lockdown rules and stay at home, warning “we can’t let up” just because coronavirus injections are being rolled out.

It reiterated the message from England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty, who said that the NHS faced the “most dangerous situation” in living memory.

The ambulance service is also facing “unprecedented pressure” as it continues to struggle with the increasing demand this winter.

Tracy Nicholls, chief executive of College of Paramedics, said ambulances are waiting up to nine hours to offload patients at London hospitals.

She also said there was a “hidden risk”, with many people in non-life threatening circumstances waiting for up to 10 hours for an ambulance.

The Metropolitan Police announced on Sunday that it will deploy 75 officers to drive ambulances in London.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said it is “sobering” to see the impact COVID-19 has had on health service workers. – Sky News

