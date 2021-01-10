Boitumelo Makhurane, Chronicle Reporter

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has urged people not to cross flooded rivers as they risk drowning.

There has been a number of people who have died or were marooned across the country since the start of the rainy season.

In a statement yesterday, the acting Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Dr Jenfan Muswere said as the rains continue, people must be cautious.

He said government had initiated rescue efforts after some people were marooned.

‘’We implore all stakeholders from parliamentarians, councilors, traditional leaders, Civil Protection Structures to intensify education awareness initiatives to empower citizens with the requisite information on the dangers of crossing flooded rivers,’’ reads the statement.

‘’Accordingly, as the downpours remain unabated, we appeal to all citizens to be cautious and stop crossing flooded rivers and bridges, be patient and stay at home, we care for you.’’

Last week, seven people were rescued by the Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) after being marooned at the confluence of the Tokwe and Runde rivers in Chiredzi following a sudden spilling of a weir upstream. Those rescued are a woman and her three daughters whose other two children were sadly swept away. Two other people are missing.

In December last year, three people were killed when a pirate taxi they were travelling in was swept away by a flooded river in Zvishavane.

She said the pirate taxi, a Toyota Noah, had 10 people on board, when the driver tried to cross Mutorahuku River near Kambasha Primary School, resulting in the car being swept away with the 10 people on board.

Three people got out of the car through the windows and drowned. The other seven passengers and the driver managed to swim out of the flooded river.

