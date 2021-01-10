Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

A Toyota Hilux double cab vehicle with over six people onboard was swept away when the driver tried to cross a submerged bridge in Gweru this morning.

The incident occurred along Matobo road near Ascot suburb at around 5AM.

The vehicle, believed to belong to a miner or mining company was towing a compressor when it was washed away.

By one 1pm, the vehicle, the compressor, the driver and passengers where still to be located.

Gweru Mayor Councillor Josiah Makombe confirmed the incident.

“I heard about the unfortunate incident and I am going there to see for myself,” he said.

Police have previously warned motorists against crossing flooded rivers.

In December last year, three people were killed when a pirate taxi they were travelling in was swept away by a flooded river in Zvishavane.

She said the pirate taxi, a Toyota Noah, had 10 people on board, when the driver tried to cross Mutorahuku River near Kambasha Primary School, resulting in the car being swept away with the 10 people on board.

Three people got out of the car through the windows and drowned. The other seven passengers and the driver managed to swim out of the flooded river.

