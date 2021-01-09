Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Philanthropic and motivational speaker, Shakemore Timburwa has been appointed to represent Zimbabwe at the Global Chamber of Business Leaders, Young Business Leaders’ Programme.

The programme which features an esteemed group of global business and professional doyens from around the world, is a coalition of business and industry leaders, governmental leaders, executives, entrepreneurs, investors, individuals, as well as young professionals early in their careers, who share a common vision: the sustainable well-being and growth of business in a disruptive and ever-evolving global economy.

Designed to cater for 18-35 years, the programme offers a platform of collaboration, career development, networking, mentorship, advocacy and leadership.

In an appointment letter by Nnamdi Eguaba signed by chairman Dejan Stancer to Timburwa which was announced virtually because of Covid-19 restrictions and regulations globally, said Timburwa’s role is to unite countries and create opportunities through networking.

“The YBLP prioritises activities that align with the UN-declared Decade of Action, promoting the importance of the inclusion of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the business models of the future, allowing our partners, members and participants to prepare themselves to be the vanguards of the future,” he said.

He said through regular local, national and international meetings and engagements, young business leaders will have an opportunity to build their professional networks, advocate for business policy, collaborate to grow their businesses to new markets, share knowledge and lessons learned, ensuring that we support and empower one another from around the world.

“As a mission of impact, the YBLP will endeavour to support programmes and initiatives impacting the SDGs, encouraging regional and national chapters to undertake outreach projects and programmes to make a measurable difference on these 17 important goals,” he said.

Timburwa said he was happy and the appointment will go a long way in developing and promoting the young entrepreneurs’ business minds and model.

“I have been selected to represent the country, being the global business community voice, addressing important issues impacting the future of governance, resilience, commerce and industry, such as economic development among others,” he said.

He said the programme brings investors in different sectors.

Timburwa is the founder and chief executive officer of Parvaim Gold Holdings and co-founder of Energy Plus International, a leading integrated energy company that specialises in Liquified Petroleum Gas installations and distribution and solar electric designs.

