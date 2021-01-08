BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

THE commuting public in Bulawayo has continued to sing transport blues as the State-controlled Zupco buses fail to cope with demand despite the restrictions in movement brought about by COVID-19 lockdown measures.

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) chairperson Ambrose Sibindi said Zupco needs to increase the size of its fleet to ensure adequate transport.

“What I realised is that there was an underestimation of the population that will be going into town and I think when Zupco was cutting down on their number of buses , they should have first analysed the situation,” Sibindi said.

“What also should be put in mind is that when they talked about essential services it is not very clear who is supposed to be out even at workplaces. Last time the lockdown was very clear and we would know that so and so is going to work, but this time around there are many people at work.”

Passenger Association of Zimbabwe President Tafadzwa Goliati said they had observed that many places were facing transport challenges since the enforcement of the new lockdown.

“Some of the buses have been reduced in many cities, we do not know if they underestimated the number of people who will be going to work. We are just receiving complaints on our WhatsApp number that there are transport problems all over the country,” Goliati

said.

Contacted for comment, Zupco southern region manager Tineyi Rwasoka denied claims of bus shortages.

“That is not true, if you move around you can see that buses are running around with empty seats. We have enough buses for passengers,” Rwasoka said.

