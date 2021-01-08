BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

THE water levels at Gweru City Council’s four supply dams are at full capacity following heavy rains that pounded most parts of the Midlands province in the last few weeks.

In a statement yesterday, the local authority, however, said despite the rise in water levels at the city supply dams, the council would continue with its tight water-rationing schedule.

“Our dam levels currently stand at Gwenoro (100%), Amapongokwe (55%), Whitewaters (105%) and Ngamo (105%),” a Gweru City Council statement read.

“We are pumping plus or minus 28 megalitres per day against a projected supply of 60 megalitres per day and the water supply is according to the rationing schedule,” council said.

Council last year introduced water rationing which has seen residents in some parts of the city going for weeks without the precious liquid.

Most residents rely on boreholes for water with the local authority recently indicating that it had plans to establish water kiosks to ease the city’s water challenges.

Over the years, Gweru’s water supply has been worsened by obsolete equipment which results in

leaks.

The water shortages have also been compounded by the rapid urban expansion which has seen the demand for the precious liquid rising.

Last week, mayor Josiah Makombe said council had purchased three

high lift pumps from South Africa to improve pumping capacity, particularly in high-lying areas.

“We have managed to pay off the three high lift pumps procured from South Africa and the process of clearing the pumps is now in progress, so we hope delivery of the same (pumps) early in January 2021,” he said.

He added: “The commissioning of the pumps coupled with the rise in our dam levels should see great improvement in water supply.”

lFollow us on Twitter

@NewsDayZimbabwe

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

Like this: Like Loading...