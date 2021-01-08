Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter

A teenage boy was injured in an explosion in Chitungwiza yesterday when he connected a fire cracker to a solar panel and used his tongue to test current flow.

The boy was rushed to Parirenyatwa Hospital where he is currently admitted after sustaining serious injuries on his face.

Mrs Rudo Munhungaupi, the mother of Godfrey Munhungaupi (13) said she and other family members were not sure on what really happened although they suspected a firecracker accident.

“There was an explosion that attracted people to where Godfrey was at around 2 pm yesterday afternoon,’’ she said.

“His face was seriously deformed. The face, mouth and the jaws were tattered and some teeth fell off at the scene and the tongue was split into two pieces’’, said Mrs Munhungaupi

The mother of the child is appealing for assistance from the public because her child needs to undergo a surgical operation at the hospital which needs $33 000.

“I am a widow and l am struggling to make ends meet, l am also unemployed so l am appealing to well-wishers if they can help me to raise the money for the surgical operation that is going to be conducted at the hospital,’’ she said.

Mrs Munhungaupi can be contacted on 0788124461 and those willing to assist can also use the same number.

The boy is in grade 5 at Dungwiza Primary School in Chitungwiza.

Firecrackers have suddenly become popular with children on Christmas and New Year’s Eve, but most of them are proving ignorant on how to safely explode them.

A firecracker (also known as a cracker, noisemaker, banger or bunger) is a small explosive device primarily designed to produce a loud bang; any visual effect is incidental to this goal.

Firecrackers have fuses and are wrapped in heavy paper casing that contains the gunpowder compound.

