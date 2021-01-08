Herald Reporter

Political activist Hopewell Chin’ono was arrested yesterday on charges that could not be immediately ascertained by the time of going to print last night.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“Yes, it is true he has been arrested,” said Asst Comm Nyathi, who promised to shed more light on the allegations levelled against Chin’ono today.

Yesterday, Chin’ono tweeted: “The police have come to arrest me! Let everyone know! They say they are charging me with communicating falsehoods for tweeting that a child had been beaten up and died by a police officer!

“They are taking me to the Law and Order Section at Harare Central Police Station.”

Chin’ono is on bail on two more cases he has been arrested for, including incitement to commit public violence or alternatively incitement to participate in a gathering with the intent to promote public violence after posting messages through his Twitter handle between March 1 and July 20, 2020.

In another case, he is facing contempt of court charges and defeating or obstructing the course of justice, after tweeting that he was in secret and unlawful communication with members of the National Prosecuting Authority, which has serious implications as it undermines the integrity of the criminal proceedings against him

