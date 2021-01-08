Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

POLICE are investigating the rape of an 18-year-old model by a 33-year-old man in Bulawayo, during a private photoshoot last year.

Police on Twitter urged women not to go to photoshoots alone.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a case of rape in which a complainant (18) was raped during a photo shoot by a suspect (33) in Bulawayo in Dec 2020. Models are urged not to go for private photo shootings without being accompanied by other women.”- Follow on Twitter @bonganinkunzi

Like this: Like Loading...