Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE football kings FC Platinum have been drawn against Senegalese side Association Sportive et Culturelle Diaraf ( ASC Diaraf) in the Caf Confederation Cup play-offs that will be played over two legs.

Pure Platinum Play were knocked out, albeit under controversial circumstances, from the Champions League by Tanzanian side Simba SC, who sailed through on a 4-1 aggregate. FC Platinum won the first-leg 1-0 at the National Sports Stadium before falling 0-4 in the return leg at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Prior to the do-or-die encounter, FC Platinum had to endure the agony of being told that five of their players, four of whom were in coach Norman Mapeza’s starting line-up, had tested positive for Covid-19 and hence ineligible to play.

As per laid down arrangement, a team that gets knocked out of the Champions League in the first round automatically goes to the Confederation Cup where it will join the 16 Confederation Cup first round winners.

A total of 16 teams came from the Champions League and were each paired against the 16 that prevailed in the Confederation Cup first round.

Pure Platinum Play will be at home to the Senegalese on February 14 before traveling to Dakar for the second-leg set for February 21.

Victory in the play-offs will see Mapeza’s charges qualifying for the group stages whose matches will run from March 10 to April 28.

With all sporting activities frozen by the Sports and Recreation Commission following a 30-day national lockdown announced by the Government aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, FC Platinum will have to apply for a special waiver from the country’s supreme sports body to be allowed to train in preparation for the two-legged clash against the Senegalese.

