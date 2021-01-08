Oliver Kazunga, Acting Business Editor

ECONET Wireless Zimbabwe says its investment in resilient network infrastructure is paying dividends as its data traffic volume has risen by 89,5 percent riding on the Covid-19 pandemic that has forced people to adopt virtual platforms.

In a trading update for the third quarter ended November 30, 2020, the telecommunications giant said the Covid-19 pandemic has helped the organisation to understand the opportunities presented by digitalisation.

“Our past investment in resilient network infrastructure has positioned us to be the digital connectivity partner of choice.

“We continue to enable our customers to work and learn from home whilst observing social distancing etiquette. This is reflected in the data traffic volumes which have increased by 89,5 percent from the previous year.

“The growth we have experienced in SMS volumes reflects the increased adoption and usage of e-commerce platforms which drives customer SMS interactions,” said Econet.

The firm said it aspires to be the partner of choice for enterprises, Small-to-Medium Enterprises, the Government and other institutions in order to grow its active customer base and sustain voice traffic volumes.

“Whilst voice traffic volumes declined slightly following the headline tariff adjustments in July 2020 and August 2020, they have since started to recover.

“This price correction for telecommunications services was necessary as price adjustments were lagging behind inflation, in the previous periods.”

While managing the risks, Econet said it was also alive to the opportunities presented by Covid-19, particularly the accelerated need for digitalisation across all business sectors.

“Telecommuting and serving our customers through digital channels has become our preferred way of doing business; 80 percent of our staff continue to work from home with sustained high productivity,” said the company. [email protected]

