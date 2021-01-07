BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

THREE unidentified men reportedly lost US$2,5 million to armed robbers in a cash-in-transit heist which occurred near the Gwebi River Bridge along Harare-Chinhoyi Road on Wednesday afternoon.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident, saying the suspects were still at large.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating the circumstances leading to an armed robbery case which occurred on January 6, 2021 around 2pm along Harare-Chinhoyi Road,” he said.

Nyathi said the three complainants were travelling in a Toyota Hilux single cab vehicle on their way to Chinhoyi to conduct cash-in-transit business with US$2,5 million and $40 000 loaded in boxes.

Along the way, they picked six male passengers at Westgate and Inkomo Barracks turnoff. When they approached the Gwebi Bridge layby, the driver pulled off the road as one of his colleagues wanted to relieve himself.

One of the robbers then produced a pistol and fired once in the air while his accomplice disarmed the complainants of their .303 rifle.

The robbers then tied the complainants and drove into the bush where they loaded the cash boxes into an unmarked Toyota vehicle and drove off.

Last year, Fawcett Security company lost about $400 000 in a cash-in-transit robbery under similar circumstances in Manicaland province.

In another similar incident late last year, robbers intercepted a Safeguard cash-in-transit vehicle, disarmed security guards and got away with over US$35 000, which was being delivered in Chivi.

