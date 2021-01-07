BEIJING. — Government officials and leaders of international organisations have expressed shock at violent protests in the US Capitol to support outgoing President Donald Trump, urging an immediate stop of violence, and a peaceful and lawful transfer of power.

Former US president Barack Obama accused Trump of inciting the violence.

Obama said; “Right now, Republican leaders have a choice made clear in the desecrated chambers of democracy. They can continue down this road and keep stoking the raging fires. Or they can choose reality and take the first steps toward extinguishing the flames.”

Another former president, Bill Clinton, said: “The match was lit by Donald Trump and his most ardent enablers, including many in Congress, to overturn the results of an election he lost. The election was free, the count was fair, the result is final. We must complete the peaceful transfer of power our Constitution mandates.”

United Nation Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was saddened by Wednesday’s violence and chaos in Washington as US Congress was counting elector votes for last year’s presidential election, said his spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

“In such circumstances, it is important that political leaders impress on their followers the need to refrain from violence, as well as to respect democratic processes and the rule of law,” said Dujarric in a note to correspondents.

China drew comparisons between the rioters who entered Congress to try and subvert the US election result and pro-democracy protesters who stormed Hong Kong’s Legislative Council last year.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying claimed events in Hong Kong were more “severe” than those in Washington, but “not one demonstrator died”.

Russia blamed the “archaic” US electoral system and the politicisation of the media for Wednesday’s unrest in Washington.

“The electoral system in the United States is archaic, it does not meet modern democratic standards, creating opportunities for numerous violations, and the American media have become an instrument of political struggle,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Zakharova added that she hoped “the friendly American people will experience this dramatic moment in their own history with dignity.”

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, called for a peaceful transition of power in the United States on Wednesday night, as violence erupted at the US Congress during a massive protest against the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“Peaceful transition of power is at the core,” the executive chief of the European Union said on Twitter. “Joe Biden won the election.”Von der Leyen joined forces with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who denounced the “disgraceful scenes” in Washington in a tweet and called for “a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.”

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, in a tweet, also called for a lawful transition of power in the United States, adding “there can be no justification for these violent attempts to frustrate the lawful and proper transition of power.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he was concerned about the violence, adding that he had faith that the incoming president would help to restore calm.

“The new presidency of @JoeBiden will overcome the stage of tension, uniting the American people,” Sanchez wrote on Twitter in both Spanish and English.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz also expressed shock at the scenes in Washington.

“This is an unacceptable assault on democracy. A peaceful and orderly transfer of power must be ensured,” he tweeted.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa stressed that the outcome of the US presidential elections must be respected.

“I am following developments in Washington with concern. Disturbing scenes. The outcome of the elections must be respected, with a peaceful and orderly transfer of power,” he said in his tweet.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the violence, adding that the transfer of power should take place in an orderly and peaceful manner.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the scenes at the US Congress “very distressing.”

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Twitter that Trump and his supporters should finally accept the decision of the American voters and stop trampling democracy. – Xinhua-Agencies.

Like this: Like Loading...