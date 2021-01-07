Herald Reporter

Chitungwiza residents yesterday expressed concern over persistent water shortages, resulting in them turning to boreholes where there are long queues and no social distancing.

The town has less than 200 functional boreholes to serve the growing pollution estimated at over one million people.

Chitungwiza Residents Trust Director Mrs Alice Kuvheya said the situation at boreholes threatens the efforts being made by Government to fight the spread of Covid-19.

Mrs Kuvheya implored council to come up with a mechanism that reduces queues at boreholes.

“The water situation remains dire in Chitungwiza. Long queues persist throughout day and even at night as people search for water. The boreholes have become dangerous areas given the surge in Covid-19 cases.

“Precautionary measures have to be taken to protect residents during these hard times where provision of water, sanitation and hygiene must be a key priority. Against this background, we are appealing to council to provide tap water once or twice a week or provide water bowsers in order to shorten queues at boreholes.”

She called for the enforcement of use of sanitisers, social distancing and face masks at public boreholes.

She appealed to central Government to help with funds for the completion of the Chitungwiza quarantine centre as cases might spike because of crowding at boreholes.

Vendors in Chitungwiza are also reluctant to stay home as directed by Government and are play cat-and-mouse with authorities.

Money changers and touts are also pressing ahead with their businesses as normal, while major shopping centres teem with people daily.

