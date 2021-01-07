Victor Maphosa

Herald Reporter

Four armed robbers made off with US$2,5 million and $40 000 in dramatic fashion after they had reportedly been offered a lift by a security company cash-in-transit vehicle.

The spellbinding incident, which has seen three suspects being arrested and assisting police with investigations, occurred on Wednesday around 2pm along the Harare-Chinhoyi Road near Gwebi River Bridge.

Police yesterday said the cash-in-transit team, which was travelling in a Toyota Hilux, picked up six male passengers at Westgate and Inkomo Turn-off.

The cash was stashed in seven cash boxes.

On approaching Gwebi River Bridge lay-bye, the driver stopped the vehicle after one of his colleagues asked empty his bowels.

As soon as the car stopped, one of the passengers allegedly produced a pistol and fired a shot into the air while his accomplices disarmed one of the security guards of his 303 rifle.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP is investigating circumstances which led to a cash-in-transit motor vehicle robbery of US$2,5 million and $40 000 which occurred along the Harare-Chinhoyi Road at Gwebi Bridge lay-bye on 6 January 2021 at 2pm. Anyone with information on the four suspects to contact any nearest police station.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said the suspects tied the security guards’ hands and legs before driving the car to a nearby bush where they offloaded the money, which was in seven cash boxes.

He said the suspects loaded the seven boxes into their gateaway Toyota vehicle, whose make and registration numbers are not yet known.

The security guards later reported the matter to the police and investigations are underway.

