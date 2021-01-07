Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

BAR and leisure spot owners who wrote off last year due to Covid-19 say 2021 looks bleak too as it started with tightened lockdown measures.

Government on Saturday ordered the closure of bars and leisure spots with immediate effect for 30 days under new lockdown measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Just like in March last year when President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced a lockdown to try and contain the pandemic, this year started off the same. Gradually last year, lockdown measures were lifted with bars and leisure spots being allowed to open, something that was a ray of hope for proprietors in Bulawayo.

However, most who spoke to Chronicle Showbiz yesterday said 2020 was a write off and 2021 looks the same.

“There is no joy for us in the hospitality industry. Last year we were under lockdown and this year seems to be the same. The year 2020, we scrapped it off as we suffered heavy losses and this year with this latest lockdown, it seems we will have to scrap it again,” said Manu Mahaso who manages Cubana.

Hartsfield Tshisanyama proprietor Mduduzi “Mdu” Mdlongwa who is also the director of 3D Events said: “It goes back to what we experienced last year. We had stocks and they expired. We were hopeful when things opened up a bit and we stocked up and now it looks like the stocks will expire once again.

“This is because we don’t know whether after 30 days, they will allow us to open or it (lockdown) will be extended.

And before you know it, we’ll be six months into the year with everything closed and bills piling up,” said Mdlongwa.

He said there was an international artiste he paid for a performance in June last year and due to the ongoing lockdowns, his money went down the drain.

“Imagine paying an artiste R40 000 to book them for a show and the show never happens. We kept on postponing and now it’s after festive season. We’re now negotiating for a refund,” he said.

Usually, nightspots come alive in December with most stocking up in preparation for the festive season. Last year’s December, Mdlongwa said felt like January as they did not make much due to the pandemic and strict lockdown regulations.

The Vibe manager, DJ Jayza said bars are in a difficult position as they are stuck with stock.

“The lockdown has and will affect us. We’re looking at losses already. We had stocked up for December, but the month was very slow. So, we have stock that will go bad by the time the 30 days are over.

“Imagine having over US$2 000 worth of stock being lost,” said DJ Jayza.

Another official who spoke on condition of anonymity said Government could have given them a notice to shut down.

“For my business, everything has come to a halt. I have perishables such as chicken that are used for braais and meals at my place that I bought for $100 000. Now they are just sitting in my fridge and not knowing when the lockdown will be lifted makes it all more stressful. We weren’t given that much notice to at least clear the stock,” said the proprietor. – @bonganinkunzi

