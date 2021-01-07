The Ministry of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs in Botswana says the Tlokweng Border Post in Botswana has temporarily closed.

It has also closed the adjoining South African Kopfontein Border Post near Zeerust in the North West.

The Ministry says the South African Skilpadshek Border Post that is adjoining to Botswana Pioneer Border Gate has also been closed with immediate effect.

The only routes to enter into and out of South Africa and Botswana are through Martins Drift and Ramatlabama Border Gates.

It is not clear what has prompted the action – but it comes amid the strong second wave of the coronavirus in South Africa. – SABCNews

