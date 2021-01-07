The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) says it has reduced the number of employees who face retrenchment from 600 to 303.

It says the final number of redundancies depend on staff accepting alternatives that have been proposed such as a three-year salary freeze and a reduction in annual and sick leave.

The final number of staff to be cut also depends on the number of employees who will opt for voluntary severance packages and early retirement.

The SABC management has held a virtual staff briefing.

The company is on Friday expected to publish the final version of its new structure that it says is required to make he organisation financially viable.

Last month, SABC workers protested against the planned retrenchments and called for the process to be scrapped.

Workers are convinced that the restructuring process will compromise the organisation’s public broadcasting mandate. – SABCNews

