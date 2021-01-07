Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Kwekwe City Council’s assistant director of health, Mr John Bandama has died.

He was 61.

Bandama died on Thursday morning at Topomas Clinic where he had been admitted for heart complications.

Bandama, who served the local authority for 27 years, had not been well for some time.

Acting Kwekwe Town Clerk, Dr Lucia Mnkandla confirmed the passing on of Mr Bandama.

“I can confirm the unfortunate passing on of one of our dedicated employees, Mr Bandama. He had been admitted at Topomas Clinic since Monday and we thought he would recover but God had other plans. He unfortunately succumbed to heart complications and on Thursday morning we woke up to the sad news of his passing on,” said Dr Mnkandla.

She described Bandama as a hardworking and dedicated worker who was always equal to any task.

“As council we are devastated by the news. Bandama was a dedicated, selfless cadre who carried out his duties diligently. He did not need any supervision and he will be missed dearly. The gap he left behind will be hard to fill,” she said.

Director of Health, Dr Marry Muchekeza said it was easy to work with the late Bandama.

“To say Mr Bandama was dedicated was an understatement, he was so onto his job that it was so easy to work with him. As the health department, we will solely miss the hardworking and free-spirited man,” she said.

Bandama was born on June 2 1959.

He joined the local authority in August 1993 as Environmental Health Officer.

In May 1999, he was promoted to the position of Acting Senior Health Environment Health Officer and in May 2003 he rose to the rank of Assistant Director of Health Environment , a position he held till the time of his death.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

