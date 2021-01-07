Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Hip hop music promoter and artiste Naboth “Rizla” Ramayi has penned a book for artistes in order to assist them with their careers by giving them guidelines.

The book titled Selling Out Without Selling Out: A Musician’s Guide to getting Airplay and Sustainability was released last year and is available online for purchase.

In the book, Rizla, who is behind the platform Da Grape Vine Rap battles shares his 15 year experience in the industry while giving artistes tips.

The Hwange-based artiste said he wrote the book to help musicians, especially Zimbabwean rappers, so that they do not die poor.

“It is all about how musicians can get radio airplay, benefit from online sales and make money from music. It also seeks to educate them about the opportunities their brands can create and more.

“I want to help musicians, especially rappers from Zimbabwe (although anyone elsewhere can still use it because music is universal) to be able to have a guide to help them have a foundation and understanding of how to build a sustainable music career,” said Rizla.

He said he hopes more people share their industry knowledge to help up-and-coming artistes.

“I took it upon myself to start a trend with this book, something that I hope will inspire more musicians in terms of sharing knowledge, experience and solutions so that we can have more success stories from Zimbabwe.

“We need more traceable success stories to inspire more people to have more confidence in the art of music and the fact that musicians can live a sustainable career,” said Rizla. – @bonganinkunzi

