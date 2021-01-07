Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

DESPITE still awaiting Caf’s verdict over their ill-treatment ahead of the crucial second-leg encounter against Simba SC of Tanzania on Wednesday evening, FC Platinum go into the hat on Thursday afternoon for the Caf Confederation Cup play-offs draw.

Pure Platinum Play, who lost the second-leg tie 0-4, albeit under controversial circumstances, to bow out of the Caf Champions League tournament on a 1-4 aggregate scoreline, are among the 16 first round losers, who include Morocan giants Raja Casablanca, CS Sfaxien of Tunisia, Enyimba of Nigeria and Asante Kotoko of Ghana that will go into the draw.

The match between Asante Kotoko and Al Hilal was cancelled on Wednesday after seven Asante Kotoko players tested positive for Covid-19 with the Ghanaians failing to raise a team of 15 players.

Caf rules state that if a team fails to raise at least 15 players, the match is awarded to their opponents.

In the play-offs, the 16 first round Champions League losers will be drawn against the 16 Confederation Cup first round winners and the Zimbabwean outfit could find themselves paired against Tunisia outfit Etoile du Sahel, Egypt’s Pyramids, Algerian side JS Kabylie, Cotton Sport of Cameroon as well as Orlando Pirates from across the Limpopo.

Play-off matches are in the usual home and away basis and will be held on February 14 and 21, with teams from the Confederation Cup being at home in the second and final round before the group stages.

FC Platinum will therefore have to make sure they fully utilise home advantage so that they carry a healthy lead for the decisive second-leg.

Group stage matches will be squashed between March 10 and April 28.

