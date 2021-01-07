Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FC Platinum coach, Norman Mapeza is in double mourning following the death of his father Michael who died at a private hospital in Harare on Thursday at the age of 81.

A day after his team lost 4-0 to Simba Sports Club of Tanzania in Dar es Salaam, a defeat which saw them miss out on qualification for the group stage of the Confederation of African Football Champions League on Wednesday, Mapeza woke up to the sad news that his father had died.

FC Platinum sent out a condolence message to Mapeza and his family.

“The entire FC Platinum family joins the Mapeza family in mourning the loss of coach Norman Mapeza’s father. We extend our heartfelt condolences Coach, find comfort in the Lord in this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace posted FC Platinum,’’ posted FC Platinum.

Mapeza will now arrive a day earlier than the rest of the FC Platinum delegation to Tanzania as the coach is landing in Harare on Friday to join his family in mourning with the team to get to the country in the early hours of Saturday.

The coach said his father had symptoms of Covid-19 as he had a fever, with suspicions being that he died from the respiratory disease, which had by Wednesday claimed the lives of 431 people in Zimbabwe. Mapeza said his father was taken to hospital on Monday and by Wednesday his condition had improved which gave the family hope that he would make it but he died on Thursday. @Mdawini_29

