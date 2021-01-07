Showbiz Reporter

As law enforcement agents were looking for Chillspot music producer Fantan a day after he organised an unsanctioned musical concert that was in breach of Covid-19 regulations, controversial social media sensation Tatelicious decided to side with him by composing a rhyme advising him to hide.

On the rhyme which she sang on a dancehall riddim, Tatelicious warned Fantan that the cops were frantically looking for him and in true Tatelicious style, she urged him to hide.

“Iwe Fantan hwanda, fa fa fa fa fa ndati hwanda,” sang Tatelicious with so much emotion.

Little did she know that this 30 second rhyme would capture so many and in fact become a hit. Many are now pleading with Chillspot to record the rhyme and make it a song.

“We must record this song, its 2021’s song of the year,” commented Allan Mtare on Facebook.

Although Tatelicious sang about other things, it is the fa fa fa fa part that seems to have interested many with media personality, MisRed confessing that she was hooked by the lyrics.

“I genuinely can’t get it out of my head. Fa fa fa fa fa Fantani hwanda!” she posted on her Facebook page.

“I think Chillspot Records should sign this Nigga or whatever she is and do that track since they’re going to spend the entire lockdown behind bars,” wrote Tadiwa Boora.

So good is the rhyme that some said songs by established artistes such as Souljah Love, Freeman and Enzo Ishall that are on that dancehall riddim are all not as good as Tatelicious’ rhyme.

Some suggested that Fantan must record with Tatelicious when he is released from prison.

Fantan, before his jail sentence, endorsed the rhyme by sharing it on his Facebook fan page.

It remains to be seen if one of the remaining Chillspot producers, Ribhe who was not arrested will heed the call by fans and record the track.

So far, Ribhe has communicated that the arrest of Levelz and Fantan does not signify the dearth of the record label as music will still be produced even in their absence. So, there is a little bit of hope there.

Like this: Like Loading...