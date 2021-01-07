Oliver Kazunga, Acting Business Editor

THE recently appointed Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) board says it will expedite the turning around of the firm into a viable commercial entity that does not relentlessly rely on the Presidential Input Scheme.

Last month, Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Dr Anxious Masuka announced a new Cottco board led by an industrialist, Mr Sifelani Jabangwe who is also the immediate past president of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries.

Speaking by telephone yesterday, Mr Jabangwe said as the new board, their strategic thrust would be to transform Cottco into a viable entity that does not persistently depend on the Presidential Input Scheme to sustain cotton as one of the commercial crops grown in the country.

“With regards to Cottco, the cotton crop is very important to the economy because of its contribution to exports, GDP (Gross Domestic Product) and also the value that can be created through value addition.

“Our key objectives are as follows: transforming Cottco into a viable commercial entity.

“This is to ensure that it does not continuously depend on the Presidential Input Scheme so that the cotton crop is sustainable as other commercial crops that are grown in Zimbabwe such as tobacco,” he said.

Since 2015, Cottco has been administering the Presidential Input Scheme but has been losing significant amount of cotton to private players due to side marketing.

