Online Reporter

THE Zimbabwe national team will leave for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals on Wednesday, after the Sports and Recreation Commission approved the trip.

Government suspended all sporting activities in an effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19 but the SRC has given the Warriors the green light to participate at the CHAN finals which kick off in Cameroon on January 16.

The Warriors are in camp, self-isolating, after recording 15 positive cases for Covid-19 in tests conducted after the Christmas break.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association advises the nation that our application to proceed with participation at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) has been approved by the Sports and Recreation Commission,” the association said, in a statement released by spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela.

“Zifa appeals to all stakeholders to remain vigilant in the face of a renewed Covid-19 threat. Please observe all healthy and safety guidelines to keep everyone safe. We wish our Warriors all the best and we hope they will prevail in Cameroon,” wrote Gwesela.

Players who returned positive results will be tested again on Sunday, three days before the team leaves for Cameroon.

Zimbabwe open their campaign with a date against the hosts on Saturday January 16.

