Emmanuel Kafe

FOUR suspected armed robbers got away with US$2,5million and ZWL$40 000 cash at Gwebi Bridge on Wednesday, in what it could Zimbabwe’s biggest ever armed robbery.

Police confirmed the heist Thursday, saying they have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

Posting on their official Twitter handle, the Zimbabwe Republic Police said the robbers swooped on a cash-in-transit vehicle.

“The ZRP is investigating circumstances which led to a cash-in-transit motor/vehicle robbery of USD2,5 million & ZWL $40 000 at Gwebi Bridge lay-bye on 6/1/21 at 1400 hrs. Anyone with information on the four suspects to contact any nearest Police Station.”

More details to follow…