Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Football Association has secured permission from the Sports and Recreation Commission to send the locally based senior men’s national team to Cameroon for the African Nations Championship.

In statement released on Wednesday, Zifa said they had been granted the green light to send the team to the West African country. On Saturday, the SRC announced that all sporting activities had been put on hold in the country in light of a spike in Covid-19 cases.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association advises the nation that our application to proceed with participation at the African Nations Championship (Chan) has been approved by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC). This follows the government’s recent suspension of all sporting activities in a national effort to reduce the spread of covid-19,’’ said Zifa.

According to Zifa, the Warriors are in self isolation after 15 coronavirus positive results were recorded when players and technical team members were tested. Departure for Cameroon has set for 13 January.

“The team is still in camp, self-isolating, after recording 15 positive tests for covid-19. Players and officials who tested positive on 28 January will be tested again on 10 January 2021. We wish all those who tested positive a swift recovery. The delegation departs for Cameroon on 13 January 2021.

“Zifa appeals to all stakeholders to remain vigilant in the face of a renewed covid-19 threat. Please observe all healthy and safety guidelines to keep everyone safe. We wish our Warriors all the best and we hope they will prevail in Cameroon. The Association would like to acknowledge and thank the SRC for swift processing of our request to keep our preparations for the important assignment on track,’’ Zifa said.

Chan gets underway on 16 January in Cameroon. At the tournament, Zimbabwe have been drawn in same group with Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Mali. The Warriors square off with the Indomitable Lions in the tournament opener on 16 January. @Mdawini_29

Like this: Like Loading...