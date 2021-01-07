Online Reporter

FORMER CAPS United central midfielder and coach, Antony Kambani, is no more.

Kambani, who starred for Makepekepe in the 1980s alongside the likes of Joel “Jubilee” Shambo, Oscar Motsi and Friday Phiri, died in Harare Wednesday.

According to sources close to his family, Kambani complained of hypertension, before he was taken to Harare Hospital where he passed on.

Kambani earned the moniker “Bryan Robson” thanks to his masterly of the central midfield during his heyday.

Meanwhile, Norman Mapeza’s father Michael, succumbed to Covid-19 at a private hospital in Harare Thursday morning. The late Mapeza was 81.

