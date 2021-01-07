Online Reporter

THE 2021 legal year will commence on Monday and coincide with the start of the 2021 court calendar, the Judiciary Service Commission(JSC) has said.

The traditional ceremony which signifies the opening of the legal year will, however, not be held due to the Level 4 national lockdown currently underway.

In a statement, the JSC said: “The 2021 legal year commences on 11 January 2021 coinciding with the start of the 2021 court calendar notified in General Notices 2444-2447 of 2020 published in the Government Gazette of 18 September 2020.

“Due to the prevailing situation of the 30-day Level 4 national lockdown imposed under the Public Health (Covid-19 Prevention Containment and treatment) (National Lockdown) (No 2)(Amendment) order, 2021 ( No:9) (published in Statutory Instrument 10 of 2021) to prevent, control and contain the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic, the Judiciary Service Commission (JSC) announces that the traditional ceremony signifying the opening of the legal year will not be held.”

