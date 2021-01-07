SIMBA gallantly marched into the group stage of CAF Champions League after handing FC Platinum of Zimbabwe a 4-0 blitz at Benjamin Mkapa stadium in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

The highly paraded War in Dar slogan paid off handsomely to Simba as no one expected FC Platinum to die so easily at the end.

Simba grab the group stage ticket for the second time after doing it in 2018-19, the season that saw them advance to the quarter final stage.

Simba have advanced on 4-1 aggregate win as they lost 1-0 in the first leg match in Harare a fortnight ago.

Tension, anxiety and worry were in Simba fans faces when the match began as FC Platinum were menacingly tricky to frustrate Simba players.

The last ten minutes were too rewarding to Simba as the team managed to score two goals that completely flattened the Zimbabweans.

Erasto Nyoni, Shomari Kapombe, John Bocco and Clatous Chama, who scored the vital goals, orchestrated the gallant trip top to the group stage.

Simba now wait for the group stage’s opponents while FC Platinum are demoted to the CAF Confederation Cup for the playoff stage.

FC Platinum were the first to terrorize Simba territory in the 20th minute when Denzel Khumalo was close to score the opener through a long range free kick, but it was well saved by keeper Aishi Manula.

Shamori Kapombe responded ten minutes later, but he was fouled inside penalty box and the referee called for a spot-kick.

It was in the 39th minute when Erasto Nyoni expertly converted the spot-kick to give his team an important lead of the first half despite the protest from Platinum.

The first half was very tense, with Simba dominating the ball more than their opponents.

Platinum were better on counter-attacks led by lethal midfielder, Perfect Chikwende who was very dangerous on the day.

The first half was intense, with Simba dominating the majority of the half whilst their opponent seemed to be wasting time falling off the field more often.

On the Simba’s side Luis Miquissone and Clatous Chama showed superior quality of football, but most of their moves couldn’t yield fruits as the finisher Chris Mugalu looked not in proper form.

Five minutes after the second half, Miqussone was close to extend Simba’s lead, but his free kick hit the cross bar.

Shomari Kapombe brought joy to Simba in the 62nd minute when he netted the second goal from rebound which Platinum keeper fumbled Larry Bwalya’s powerful shot.

John Bocco replaced Medie Kagere who was taken to the bench after picking injury.

His arrival was too rewarding as he scored the third goal in the 90th minute after a one-two pass between Bwalya and Chama.

In just a blink of an eye Chama rounded Platinum defenders, who later brought him down inside the box.

Chama completed the goal festival by converting the spot-kick into a fourth goal.

Simba’s ticket to the group stage is likely to help Tanzania field four teams in the CAF level tournaments next season.- DAILY NEWS

