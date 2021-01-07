Oliver Kazunga, Acting Business Editor

THE Bulawayo Chamber of Small-to-Medium Enterprises says it is collaborating with Government to enforce compliance to lockdown rules while facilitating smooth running of operations by registered members in the manufacturing sub-sector.

Zimbabwe embarked on a second wave of national lockdown this week effecting a 30-day national lockdown starting on Tuesday following a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Under the Covid-19 lockdown regulations, employers with businesses classified as essential services such as manufacturing are required to issue workers exemption letters accompanied by the parent ministry’s exemption letters.

Speaking over the phone Bulawayo Chamber of SMEs chairperson Mr Energy Majazi said:

“We’ve done almost everything that is expected of us, we have also complied with the national lockdown guidelines in the sense that, we have not authorised non-essential businesses registered under the chamber to operate during the lockdown period.”

He said the SMEs chamber was aware that their players that do not fall under the essential service category would be negatively affected by the lockdown.

” But we are trying to work round the clock to ensure that those members who fall under the manufacturing sub-sector are allowed to operate. We are working with our parent Ministry to ensure that registered SMEs within the manufacturing sub-sector are allowed access to their factories and the police have actually indicated that they will be involved and we’re working with them as well,” said Mr Majazi. – @okazunga

Like this: Like Loading...