Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Modelling pageant, the Face of Mbembesi King and Queen made a comeback last month with Angel Mathonsi and Dominic Kondlo being crowned queen and king respectively.

The pageant that was last held in 1995 was held at Maplanka hall in Mbembesi village, Matabeleland North.

Spearheaded by arts organisation, Creative Minds Talents House founder Ackim Bukhosi Tshuma in assistance with the 1995 Face of Mbembesi Queen, Nokuthula Dlamini, the competition saw 14 female and 10 male models taking part.

Abel Mukhulekani was named 1st Prince while Abel Dlamini took the 2nd Prince position. Mbembesi Queen 2020 first princess was Tracy Mathonsi with Rachel Mukhulekani being the second princess.

The event which was held under the theme “Talent is the key to success” was hosted by Dean Sibanda and Xolani Tshuma while the judges for the day were former Queen Dlamini, Ackim Bukhosi Tshuma and Lisa.

Ackim Bukhosi Tshuma said the pageant was held in order to promote talent from deep in the bushes.

“Through this pageant, I wanted the youths to discover their talents and pursue their dreams and not be stifled by their location. I also wanted them to earn a living through arts.

“I’m glad the event went well with a great attendance. It was nice seeing the village unite for a good cause,” Tshuma said. – @mthabisi_mthire.

