BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has cancelled the traditional official opening of the 2021 legal year due to the current lockdown restrictions meant to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The 2021 legal year was supposed to be officially opened on January 11, 2021.

The JSC on Tuesday suspended most court operations and rolled over all pending cases to next month in line with the 30-day lockdown measures announced by government at the weekend.

JSC spokesperson Rumbidzai Takawira said Chief Justice Luke Malaba’s speech would be availed to the public and other stakeholders on January 11.

“The 2021 legal year commences on January 11 2021, coinciding with the start of the 2021 court calendar.

“Consistent with the principles of transparency and accountability to which the JSC adheres to, the Chief Justice’s speech will be made available to stakeholders and the public through appropriate media channels,” Takawira said.

