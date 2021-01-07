BY KENNETH NYANGANI

MUTARE City Council yesterday shut down its main offices for disinfection against possible COVID-19 infection following the death of town clerk Joshua Maligwa on Tuesday.

Mayor Blessing Tandi said the move was meant to save lives.

“We have closed council offices at Civic Centre so that we disinfect the premises because we never know where the COVID-19 is coming from.

“It was only for today (yesterday) and this move is meant to save lives,” he said.

United Mutare Residents Ratepayers Trust programmes director Edson Dube applauded the move.

“We have applauded the council move, life is precious but they should always disinfect the premises from time to time,” he said.

“I have already called the mayor for the job well done, keep it up,” he said.

Tandi said Maligwa would be buried today in Nyamajura in Odzi. He said they were in agreement with the family for a send-off that will be held at Mutare Hall, formerly Queens Hall.

“We are organising a send-off for our departed town clerk, the venue is Mutare Hall, stakeholders are expected to come for the send-off,” he said.

“Since he (Maligwa) died of COVID-19, the body will not be at the venue,” he said.

Maligwa was appointed town clerk in 2017 replacing the embattled Obert Muzawazi who left in a huff following allegations of corruption.

