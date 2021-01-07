By SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

A SECURITY guard at Salgro Investment in Rushinga, Mashonaland Central province died yesterday when an excavator uprooted a mango tree he was on.

Trust Manyanga (24) succumbed to injuries sustained from the accident.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm a fatal accident that occurred in Rushinga where a security guard died after a mango tree he was on was uprooted by an excavator, investigations are in progress,”Mundembe said.

Witnesses said the excavator operator Farai Chiwanda (29) from Shurugwi did not notice that Manyanga was on the tree when he uprooted it.

“Chiwanda decided to uproot the tree without noticing that the security guard was on the tree making his observations of the site,” Munashe Svosve said.

“He uprooted the tree and Manyanga was seriously injured in the process. His legs were partially amputated. He was rushed to Chimhanda District Hospital where he died upon arrival,” he added.

Police warned people to be very careful especially those working in mines and farms.

